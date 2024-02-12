Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Suffers Stock Decline

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank Of India opened at ₹150.3 and closed at ₹149.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹151, while the lowest price was ₹141.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹110,408.42 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹155.3 and ₹60.32 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,791,951 shares.
The current data of Union Bank Of India stock shows that the price is ₹145.5. There has been a percent change of -2.32 and a net change of -3.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.32% and the value has decreased by ₹3.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.03%
|3 Months
|29.75%
|6 Months
|62.86%
|YTD
|24.98%
|1 Year
|105.17%
The current data for Union Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹148.95, with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -0.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% and the net change in price is a decrease of ₹0.45.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,791,951. The closing price for the shares was ₹149.4.
