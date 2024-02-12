Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Suffers Stock Decline

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank Of India opened at ₹150.3 and closed at ₹149.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹151, while the lowest price was ₹141.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹110,408.42 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹155.3 and ₹60.32 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,791,951 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.