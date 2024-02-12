Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Suffers Stock Decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -2.32 %. The stock closed at 148.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.5 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank Of India opened at 150.3 and closed at 149.4. The highest price reached during the day was 151, while the lowest price was 141.25. The market capitalization of the company is 110,408.42 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 155.3 and 60.32 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,791,951 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price update :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹145.5, down -2.32% from yesterday's ₹148.95

The current data of Union Bank Of India stock shows that the price is 145.5. There has been a percent change of -2.32 and a net change of -3.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.32% and the value has decreased by 3.45.

12 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.03%
3 Months29.75%
6 Months62.86%
YTD24.98%
1 Year105.17%
12 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹148.95, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹149.4

The current data for Union Bank of India stock shows that the price is 148.95, with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -0.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% and the net change in price is a decrease of 0.45.

12 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹149.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,791,951. The closing price for the shares was 149.4.

