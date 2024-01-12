Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at ₹124.55 and closed at ₹123.25. The stock reached a high of ₹124.7 and a low of ₹122.7. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹91,432.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹129.3 and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 454,859 shares on the BSE.
12 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST
