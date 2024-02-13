Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India Faces Decline in Trading

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Union Bank of India had an opening price of ₹149.75 and a closing price of ₹148.95. The stock had a high of ₹150 and a low of ₹138. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹103,588.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹155.3, while the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 3,093,271.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹139.4. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.35, which means the stock has decreased by ₹0.35.
The Union Bank of India stock reached a low of ₹136.7 and a high of ₹145.9 on the current day.
The current stock price of Union Bank Of India is ₹140, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.77%
|3 Months
|14.0%
|6 Months
|51.57%
|YTD
|17.34%
|1 Year
|90.01%
The stock price of Union Bank of India has decreased by 6.18% to ₹139.75. This represents a net change of -9.2 points.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,093,271. The closing price for the day was ₹148.95.
