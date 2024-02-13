Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India Faces Decline in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 139.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.4 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Union Bank of India had an opening price of 149.75 and a closing price of 148.95. The stock had a high of 150 and a low of 138. The market capitalization of the bank is 103,588.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 155.3, while the 52-week low is 60.32. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 3,093,271.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:28 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹139.4, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹139.75

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 139.4. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.35, which means the stock has decreased by 0.35.

13 Feb 2024, 10:16 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Union Bank of India stock reached a low of 136.7 and a high of 145.9 on the current day.

13 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price update :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹140, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹139.75

The current stock price of Union Bank Of India is 140, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

13 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.77%
3 Months14.0%
6 Months51.57%
YTD17.34%
1 Year90.01%
13 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹139.75, down -6.18% from yesterday's ₹148.95

The stock price of Union Bank of India has decreased by 6.18% to 139.75. This represents a net change of -9.2 points.

13 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹148.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,093,271. The closing price for the day was 148.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!