Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India Faces Decline in Trading

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Union Bank of India had an opening price of ₹149.75 and a closing price of ₹148.95. The stock had a high of ₹150 and a low of ₹138. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹103,588.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹155.3, while the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 3,093,271.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.