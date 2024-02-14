Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India shares slump in trading today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank of India's stock opened at ₹141.25 and closed at ₹139.75. The stock had a high of ₹145.9 and a low of ₹135.4. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹100,994.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹155.3 and the 52-week low was ₹60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,753,929 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Currently, the stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹135.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.3, suggesting a decrease of 0.3 in the stock price. Overall, the stock of Union Bank of India has seen a minor decline.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.07%
|3 Months
|10.31%
|6 Months
|47.67%
|YTD
|14.32%
|1 Year
|90.42%
The current stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹134.65, with a percent change of -1.17 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.17% or ₹1.6.
On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India had a BSE volume of 4,753,929 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹139.75.
