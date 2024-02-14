Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India shares slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 136.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.95 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank of India's stock opened at 141.25 and closed at 139.75. The stock had a high of 145.9 and a low of 135.4. The market capitalization of the bank was 100,994.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 155.3 and the 52-week low was 60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,753,929 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price update :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹135.95, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹136.25

Currently, the stock price of Union Bank of India is 135.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.3, suggesting a decrease of 0.3 in the stock price. Overall, the stock of Union Bank of India has seen a minor decline.

14 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.07%
3 Months10.31%
6 Months47.67%
YTD14.32%
1 Year90.42%
14 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹134.65, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹136.25

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 134.65, with a percent change of -1.17 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.17% or 1.6.

14 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹139.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India had a BSE volume of 4,753,929 shares. The closing price for the day was 139.75.

