Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India shares slump in trading today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank of India's stock opened at ₹141.25 and closed at ₹139.75. The stock had a high of ₹145.9 and a low of ₹135.4. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹100,994.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹155.3 and the 52-week low was ₹60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,753,929 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.