Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India faces sharp decline in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 123.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.15 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank of India opened at 123.05 and closed at 121.8. The stock had a high of 124.55 and a low of 121.85. The market capitalization of the bank is 91,617.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 124.75, while the 52-week low was 60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 982,209 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price update :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹123.15, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹123.6

The current data for Union Bank of India's stock shows that the price is 123.15. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, suggesting a decrease of 45 paise.

15 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.05%
3 Months25.29%
6 Months76.01%
YTD53.79%
1 Year31.12%
15 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹123.6, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹121.8

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 123.6. It has increased by 1.48% or 1.8.

15 Dec 2023, 08:16 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹121.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there was a volume of 982,209 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 121.8.

