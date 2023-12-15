Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India faces sharp decline in trading

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹123.05 and closed at ₹121.8. The stock had a high of ₹124.55 and a low of ₹121.85. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹91,617.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹124.75, while the 52-week low was ₹60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 982,209 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.