Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India faces sharp decline in trading

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹123.05 and closed at ₹121.8. The stock had a high of ₹124.55 and a low of ₹121.85. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹91,617.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹124.75, while the 52-week low was ₹60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 982,209 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Union Bank of India's stock shows that the price is ₹123.15. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, suggesting a decrease of 45 paise.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.05%
|3 Months
|25.29%
|6 Months
|76.01%
|YTD
|53.79%
|1 Year
|31.12%
The current stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹123.6. It has increased by 1.48% or ₹1.8.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there was a volume of 982,209 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹121.8.
