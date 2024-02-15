Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India shares rise as positive quarterly results are announced

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at a price of ₹134.65 and closed at ₹136.25. The stock reached a high of ₹139.7 and a low of ₹132.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹103,070.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹155.3, while the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for Union Bank of India was 2,922,886 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.18%
|3 Months
|12.92%
|6 Months
|48.16%
|YTD
|16.75%
|1 Year
|93.66%
The current data for Union Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹141 with a 1.4 percent change and a net change of 1.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.4 percent, resulting in a net change of 1.95 rupees.
The current stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹139.05, with a percent change of 2.06 and a net change of 2.8. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement and has increased by 2.06% from its previous closing price. The net change of 2.8 suggests that the stock price has increased by ₹2.8. Overall, this data shows that Union Bank of India's stock is performing well in the market.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,922,886. The closing price for the day was ₹136.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!