Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India shares rise as positive quarterly results are announced

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 139.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at a price of 134.65 and closed at 136.25. The stock reached a high of 139.7 and a low of 132.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 103,070.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 155.3, while the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for Union Bank of India was 2,922,886 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.18%
3 Months12.92%
6 Months48.16%
YTD16.75%
1 Year93.66%
15 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price NSE Live :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹141, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹139.05

The current data for Union Bank of India stock shows that the price is 141 with a 1.4 percent change and a net change of 1.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.4 percent, resulting in a net change of 1.95 rupees.

15 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹139.05, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹136.25

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 139.05, with a percent change of 2.06 and a net change of 2.8. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement and has increased by 2.06% from its previous closing price. The net change of 2.8 suggests that the stock price has increased by 2.8. Overall, this data shows that Union Bank of India's stock is performing well in the market.

15 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹136.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,922,886. The closing price for the day was 136.25.

