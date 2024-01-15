Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 6.36 %. The stock closed at 123.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.2 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank of India opened at 124.65 and closed at 123.35 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price during the day was 132.5, while the lowest price was 124.4. The market capitalization of the company is 97,251.32 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 132.5 and a low of 60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 2,515,844 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹123.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India had a BSE volume of 2,515,844 shares. The closing price of the stock was 123.35.

