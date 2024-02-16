Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India sees surge in stock value

1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 145.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.2 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank of India (UBI) opened at 140.95 and closed at 139.05 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 146.45 and a low of 140.45. UBI has a market capitalization of 108,036.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 155.3, while the 52-week low is 60.32. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a volume of 2,856,270 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:17 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹147.2, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹145.75

The current stock price of Union Bank Of India is 147.2, with a net change of 1.45 and a percent change of 0.99. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.99% from the previous trading day.

16 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹139.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank Of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 2,856,270 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 139.05.

