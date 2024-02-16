Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India sees surge in stock value

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank of India (UBI) opened at ₹140.95 and closed at ₹139.05 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹146.45 and a low of ₹140.45. UBI has a market capitalization of ₹108,036.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹155.3, while the 52-week low is ₹60.32. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a volume of 2,856,270 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.