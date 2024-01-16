Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 2.95 %. The stock closed at 134.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.05 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank of India opened at 132.95 and closed at 131.2. The stock reached a high of 135.75 and a low of 132.65. The market capitalization of the company is 99,400.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 132.5, while the 52-week low is 60.32. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2,346,304.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price update :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹138.05, up 2.95% from yesterday's ₹134.1

The stock price of Union Bank of India is currently at 138.05, with a percent change of 2.95 and a net change of 3.95. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.95% and the price has increased by 3.95.

16 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹134.8, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹134.1

The current data of Union Bank Of India stock shows that the price is 134.8, with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

16 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹131.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2,346,304. The closing price for the shares was 131.2.

