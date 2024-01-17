Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 134.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.9 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank Of India opened at 135 and closed at 134.1. The stock had a high of 140.15 and a low of 133.55. The market capitalization of the bank is 100,735.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 135.75 and 60.32 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,898,488 shares.

17 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹134.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,898,488. The closing price for the stock was 134.1.

