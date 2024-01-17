Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank Of India opened at ₹135 and closed at ₹134.1. The stock had a high of ₹140.15 and a low of ₹133.55. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹100,735.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹135.75 and ₹60.32 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,898,488 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST
