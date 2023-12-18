Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stocks Plummet Amidst Economic Uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -3.28 %. The stock closed at 128.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.85 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Union Bank of India opened at 124 and closed at 123.6, with a high of 129.3 and a low of 122.7. The market capitalization of the bank is 94,916.4 crore. The 52-week high is 129.3 and the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 1,263,624 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Union Bank of India stock had a low price of 123.05 and a high price of 128.85 on the current day.

18 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price update :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹123.85, down -3.28% from yesterday's ₹128.05

The current data of Union Bank of India stock shows that its price is 123.85. There has been a percent change of -3.28, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -4.2, suggesting a decline of 4.2 per share.

18 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.52%
3 Months26.7%
6 Months80.45%
YTD59.58%
1 Year42.48%
18 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹128.05, up 3.6% from yesterday's ₹123.6

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 128.05, which represents a 3.6% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 4.45.

18 Dec 2023, 08:23 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹123.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India had a volume of 1,263,624 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 123.6.

