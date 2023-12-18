Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stocks Plummet Amidst Economic Uncertainty

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Union Bank of India opened at ₹124 and closed at ₹123.6, with a high of ₹129.3 and a low of ₹122.7. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹94,916.4 crore. The 52-week high is ₹129.3 and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 1,263,624 shares.
The Union Bank of India stock had a low price of ₹123.05 and a high price of ₹128.85 on the current day.
The current data of Union Bank of India stock shows that its price is ₹123.85. There has been a percent change of -3.28, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -4.2, suggesting a decline of ₹4.2 per share.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.52%
|3 Months
|26.7%
|6 Months
|80.45%
|YTD
|59.58%
|1 Year
|42.48%
The current stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹128.05, which represents a 3.6% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹4.45.
On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India had a volume of 1,263,624 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹123.6.
