Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India sees a boost in stock price

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹135.25 and closed at ₹135.9 with a high of ₹135.35 and a low of ₹131. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹97,844.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹140.15 and ₹60.32 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,788,970 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹132.8 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 0.8.
