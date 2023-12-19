Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2023

Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2023, by -3.79 %. The stock closed at 128.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.2 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.