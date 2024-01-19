Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India's Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 132 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.7 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Union Bank Of India, the stock opened at 130.3 and closed at 132. The highest price reached during the day was 133.85, while the lowest was 128.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at 98,363.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 140.15, and the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 2,247,527 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹132.7, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹132

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 132.7 with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

19 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹132 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 2,247,527 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 132 per share.

