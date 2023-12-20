Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 123.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.25 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of Union Bank Of India was 123.65, while the closing price was 123.2. The stock reached a high of 124.4 and a low of 120.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 90,617.18 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is 129.3, and the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 2,211,243 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹123.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 2,211,243 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 123.2.

