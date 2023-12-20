Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of Union Bank Of India was ₹123.65, while the closing price was ₹123.2. The stock reached a high of ₹124.4 and a low of ₹120.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹90,617.18 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹129.3, and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 2,211,243 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
