Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 116.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.8 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank of India opened at 123.1 and closed at 122.25. The stock had a high of 124.15 and a low of 115.85. The market capitalization of the bank is 86,243.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 129.3, while the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 2,916,713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Union Bank Of India stock's low price for the day is 112.7 and the high price is 117.6.

21 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price update :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹115.8, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹116.35

Union Bank of India stock is currently trading at a price of 115.8 with a net change of -0.55, representing a percent change of -0.47. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.39%
3 Months10.77%
6 Months64.36%
YTD44.84%
1 Year38.88%
21 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹116.35, down -4.83% from yesterday's ₹122.25

The current data for Union Bank of India stock shows that the price is 116.35 with a percent change of -4.83 and a net change of -5.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value. Investors who hold shares of Union Bank of India may have seen a decline in their investment. It is important to closely monitor the stock's performance and consider the factors that may be influencing its decline.

21 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹122.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Union Bank of India had a trading volume of 2,916,713 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 122.25.

