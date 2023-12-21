Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Plummets

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹123.1 and closed at ₹122.25. The stock had a high of ₹124.15 and a low of ₹115.85. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹86,243.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹129.3, while the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 2,916,713 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Union Bank Of India stock's low price for the day is ₹112.7 and the high price is ₹117.6.
Union Bank of India stock is currently trading at a price of ₹115.8 with a net change of -0.55, representing a percent change of -0.47. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.39%
|3 Months
|10.77%
|6 Months
|64.36%
|YTD
|44.84%
|1 Year
|38.88%
The current data for Union Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹116.35 with a percent change of -4.83 and a net change of -5.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value. Investors who hold shares of Union Bank of India may have seen a decline in their investment. It is important to closely monitor the stock's performance and consider the factors that may be influencing its decline.
On the last day, Union Bank of India had a trading volume of 2,916,713 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹122.25.
