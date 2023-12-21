Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Plummets

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹123.1 and closed at ₹122.25. The stock had a high of ₹124.15 and a low of ₹115.85. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹86,243.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹129.3, while the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 2,916,713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.