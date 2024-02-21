Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank Of India's stock opened at ₹142.7 and closed at ₹141.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹144.85, while the low was ₹140.8. The market capitalization stands at ₹104,589.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹155.3 and ₹60.32 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,788,410 shares traded.
The current data of Union Bank Of India stock shows that the price is ₹146.3 with a percent change of 3.69 and a net change of 5.2. This indicates that there has been a positive movement in the stock price, with an increase of 3.69% and a net gain of 5.2.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Union Bank of India had a trading volume of 1,788,410 shares and closed at a price of ₹141.2.
