Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 118.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.7 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank of India opened at 115.35 and closed at 116.35. The stock reached a high of 119.1 and a low of 112.7. The market capitalization of the bank is 87,874.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 129.3 and the 52-week low is 60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,711 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹119.7, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹118.55

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 119.7. It has experienced a percent change of 0.97, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

22 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹116.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,471,711. The closing price for the day was 116.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.