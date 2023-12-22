Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Soars on Strong Trading Day

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹115.35 and closed at ₹116.35. The stock reached a high of ₹119.1 and a low of ₹112.7. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹87,874.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹129.3 and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,711 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹119.7. It has experienced a percent change of 0.97, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,471,711. The closing price for the day was ₹116.35.
