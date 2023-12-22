Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Soars on Strong Trading Day

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹115.35 and closed at ₹116.35. The stock reached a high of ₹119.1 and a low of ₹112.7. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹87,874.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹129.3 and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,711 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.