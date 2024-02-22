Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 2.8 %. The stock closed at 141.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.05 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank Of India's stock opened at 146.3 and closed at 141.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 150.7, while the low was 144.35. The market capitalization was 107517.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 155.3, and the 52-week low was 60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 4332335 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹145.05, up 2.8% from yesterday's ₹141.1

The current data for Union Bank of India stock shows that the price is 145.05, with a percent change of 2.8% and a net change of 3.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

22 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹141.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Union Bank of India had a trading volume of 4,332,335 shares with a closing price of 141.1.

