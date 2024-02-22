Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank Of India's stock opened at ₹146.3 and closed at ₹141.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹150.7, while the low was ₹144.35. The market capitalization was ₹107517.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹155.3, and the 52-week low was ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 4332335 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Union Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹145.05, with a percent change of 2.8% and a net change of 3.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Union Bank of India had a trading volume of 4,332,335 shares with a closing price of ₹141.1.
