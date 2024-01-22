 Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Reports Strong Trading Performance | Mint
4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:38 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 4.08 %. The stock closed at 136.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.65 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price TodayPremium
Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of Union Bank of India opened at 137 and closed at 136.1. The stock reached a high of 145.25 and a low of 135.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 104,997.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 140.15, while the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 2,904,765 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:38:45 AM IST

Union Bank Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Baroda232.21.650.72240.0146.5120079.03
Punjab National Bank104.972.832.77102.5144.41115582.63
Union Bank Of India141.655.554.08140.1560.3296814.2
Indian Overseas Bank45.261.062.451.020.8785552.32
Canara Bank476.710.12.16471.4268.8586479.59
22 Jan 2024, 11:17:36 AM IST

Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Union Bank of India stock reached a low of 135.65 and a high of 145.25 for the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:05:49 AM IST

Union Bank Of India share price NSE Live :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹141.65, up 4.08% from yesterday's ₹136.1

The stock price of Union Bank of India has increased by 4.08% or 5.55, bringing the current price to 141.65.

22 Jan 2024, 10:38:48 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:38:48 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:21:12 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:58:34 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:52:45 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:33:54 AM IST

Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.58%
3 Months22.57%
6 Months50.42%
YTD14.11%
1 Year66.54%
22 Jan 2024, 09:14:15 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:19:16 AM IST

Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹136.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,904,765. The closing price for the stock was 136.1.

