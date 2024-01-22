Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Reports Strong Trading Performance

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of Union Bank of India opened at ₹137 and closed at ₹136.1. The stock reached a high of ₹145.25 and a low of ₹135.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹104,997.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹140.15, while the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 2,904,765 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bank Of Baroda
|232.2
|1.65
|0.72
|240.0
|146.5
|120079.03
|Punjab National Bank
|104.97
|2.83
|2.77
|102.51
|44.41
|115582.63
|Union Bank Of India
|141.65
|5.55
|4.08
|140.15
|60.32
|96814.2
|Indian Overseas Bank
|45.26
|1.06
|2.4
|51.0
|20.87
|85552.32
|Canara Bank
|476.7
|10.1
|2.16
|471.4
|268.85
|86479.59
The Union Bank of India stock reached a low of ₹135.65 and a high of ₹145.25 for the current day.
The stock price of Union Bank of India has increased by 4.08% or ₹5.55, bringing the current price to ₹141.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bank Of Baroda
|232.2
|1.65
|0.72
|240.0
|146.5
|120079.03
|Punjab National Bank
|104.97
|2.83
|2.77
|102.51
|44.41
|115582.63
|Union Bank Of India
|141.65
|5.55
|4.08
|140.15
|60.32
|96814.2
|Indian Overseas Bank
|45.26
|1.06
|2.4
|51.0
|20.87
|85552.32
|Canara Bank
|476.7
|10.1
|2.16
|471.4
|268.85
|86479.59
The stock price of Union Bank of India has increased by 4.08% or ₹5.55, reaching a price of ₹141.65.
The Union Bank Of India stock had a low price of ₹135.65 and a high price of ₹145.25 for the current day.
The stock price of Union Bank of India is currently at ₹141.65, with a 4.08% increase in percentage change. This translates to a net change of 5.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.58%
|3 Months
|22.57%
|6 Months
|50.42%
|YTD
|14.11%
|1 Year
|66.54%
The current stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹141.65 with a percent change of 4.08. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.08% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 5.55, meaning that the stock has gained 5.55 points.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,904,765. The closing price for the stock was ₹136.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!