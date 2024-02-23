Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 145.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.25 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank of India's stock opened at 146.65 and closed at 145.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 148 and the low was 142.05. The market capitalization stood at 109,148.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 155.3 and the 52-week low was 60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 1,749,852 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹145.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India had a trading volume of 1,749,852 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 145.05.

