Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Soars in Stock Market Trading

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Union Bank of India's stock opened at ₹145.05 and closed at ₹141.65. The highest trading price for the day was ₹145.05, while the lowest was ₹144.2. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹107,480.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹140.15, and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 20,513 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Union Bank Of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bank Of Baroda 228.35 -3.85 -1.66 240.0 146.5 118088.06 Punjab National Bank 101.86 -3.11 -2.96 102.51 44.41 112158.2 Union Bank Of India 141.5 -0.15 -0.11 140.15 60.32 96711.68 Canara Bank 466.45 -10.25 -2.15 471.4 268.85 84620.11 Indian Overseas Bank 45.37 0.11 0.24 51.0 20.87 85760.24

Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 5.74% 3 Months 28.36% 6 Months 56.95% YTD 19.06% 1 Year 74.52%

