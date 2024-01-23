Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Soars in Stock Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 141.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.8 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Union Bank of India's stock opened at 145.05 and closed at 141.65. The highest trading price for the day was 145.05, while the lowest was 144.2. The market capitalization of the bank is 107,480.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 140.15, and the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 20,513 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:26 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Union Bank of India stock is 139.2, while the high price is 145.05.

23 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price NSE Live :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹141.8, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹141.65

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 141.8, with a percentage change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 10:46 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Baroda228.35-3.85-1.66240.0146.5118088.06
Punjab National Bank101.86-3.11-2.96102.5144.41112158.2
Union Bank Of India141.5-0.15-0.11140.1560.3296711.68
Canara Bank466.45-10.25-2.15471.4268.8584620.11
Indian Overseas Bank45.370.110.2451.020.8785760.24
23 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹140.5, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹141.65

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 140.5, with a percent change of -0.81. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.81%. Additionally, there has been a net change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Union Bank Of India Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Union Bank of India stock had a low price of 140.35 and a high price of 145.05 for the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.74%
3 Months28.36%
6 Months56.95%
YTD19.06%
1 Year74.52%
23 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹141.9, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹141.65

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 141.9. It has experienced a small increase of 0.18%, resulting in a net change of 0.25.

23 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹141.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank Of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 20,513. The closing price for the shares was 141.65.

