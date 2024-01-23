Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Soars in Stock Market Trading

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Union Bank of India's stock opened at ₹145.05 and closed at ₹141.65. The highest trading price for the day was ₹145.05, while the lowest was ₹144.2. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹107,480.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹140.15, and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 20,513 shares.
The current day's low price of Union Bank of India stock is ₹139.2, while the high price is ₹145.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bank Of Baroda
|228.35
|-3.85
|-1.66
|240.0
|146.5
|118088.06
|Punjab National Bank
|101.86
|-3.11
|-2.96
|102.51
|44.41
|112158.2
|Union Bank Of India
|141.5
|-0.15
|-0.11
|140.15
|60.32
|96711.68
|Canara Bank
|466.45
|-10.25
|-2.15
|471.4
|268.85
|84620.11
|Indian Overseas Bank
|45.37
|0.11
|0.24
|51.0
|20.87
|85760.24
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.74%
|3 Months
|28.36%
|6 Months
|56.95%
|YTD
|19.06%
|1 Year
|74.52%
On the last day of trading for Union Bank Of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 20,513. The closing price for the shares was ₹141.65.
