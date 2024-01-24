Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India stocks plummet as investors show concern

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 141.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.95 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank of India opened at 145.05 and closed at 141.65. The stock reached a high of 145.05 and a low of 135.6. The market capitalization of the company is 103,737.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 140.15 and 60.32 respectively. The stock witnessed a trading volume of 3,438,738 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹139.95, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹141.65

The current stock price for Union Bank of India is 139.95. It has experienced a percent change of -1.2, resulting in a net change of -1.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

24 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹141.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India had a BSE volume of 3,438,738 shares. The closing price for the stock was 141.65.

