Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Surges in Trading Today

The last day's trading data for Union Bank of India shows that the stock opened at ₹107 and closed at ₹106.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹107.3, while the lowest price was ₹105.45. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹78,609.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹116.1, and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 976,442 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Union Bank of India is currently trading at ₹107.65 with a net change of 1.6 and a percent change of 1.51. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.51% in the current trading session.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.81%
|3 Months
|14.86%
|6 Months
|53.1%
|YTD
|31.97%
|1 Year
|39.97%
Based on the current data of Union Bank of India stock, the price is ₹107.7 with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.56% and has gained 1.65 rupees.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 976,442. The closing price for the stock was ₹106.85.
