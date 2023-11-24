Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Surges in Trading Today

The last day's trading data for Union Bank of India shows that the stock opened at ₹107 and closed at ₹106.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹107.3, while the lowest price was ₹105.45. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹78,609.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹116.1, and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 976,442 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.