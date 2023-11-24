Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 106.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107.65 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India

The last day's trading data for Union Bank of India shows that the stock opened at 107 and closed at 106.85. The highest price reached during the day was 107.3, while the lowest price was 105.45. The market capitalization of the bank is 78,609.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 116.1, and the 52-week low is 60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 976,442 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price update :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹107.65, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹106.05

The stock price of Union Bank of India is currently trading at 107.65 with a net change of 1.6 and a percent change of 1.51. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.51% in the current trading session.

24 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.81%
3 Months14.86%
6 Months53.1%
YTD31.97%
1 Year39.97%
24 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹107.7, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹106.05

Based on the current data of Union Bank of India stock, the price is 107.7 with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.56% and has gained 1.65 rupees.

24 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹106.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 976,442. The closing price for the stock was 106.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.