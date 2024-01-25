Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India's Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Union Bank Of India saw an open price of ₹139.35 and a close price of ₹139.95. The stock reached a high of ₹143.15 and a low of ₹135.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹105,886.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹140.15 and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 3,419,145 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.