Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India's Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Union Bank Of India saw an open price of ₹139.35 and a close price of ₹139.95. The stock reached a high of ₹143.15 and a low of ₹135.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹105,886.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹140.15 and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 3,419,145 shares.
The current stock price of Union Bank Of India is ₹143.65, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to assess the overall performance of the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.26%
|3 Months
|35.39%
|6 Months
|56.98%
|YTD
|19.94%
|1 Year
|77.12%
The current data of Union Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹142.65 with a percent change of -0.14. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.2, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.2 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,419,145. The closing price for the stock was ₹139.95.
