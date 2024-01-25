Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India's Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 142.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.65 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Union Bank Of India saw an open price of 139.35 and a close price of 139.95. The stock reached a high of 143.15 and a low of 135.05. The market capitalization of the company is 105,886.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 140.15 and the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 3,419,145 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price update :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹143.65, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹142.85

The current stock price of Union Bank Of India is 143.65, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to assess the overall performance of the stock.

25 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.26%
3 Months35.39%
6 Months56.98%
YTD19.94%
1 Year77.12%
25 Jan 2024, 09:29 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹142.65, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹142.85

The current data of Union Bank of India stock shows that the price is 142.65 with a percent change of -0.14. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.2, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.2 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

25 Jan 2024, 08:31 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹139.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,419,145. The closing price for the stock was 139.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.