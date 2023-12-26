Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Plunges Amid Market Volatility

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank of India's stock opened at ₹119.7 and closed at ₹118.55 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹119.95, while the lowest was ₹116.9. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹87,652.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹129.3, while the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,794 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹117.25, with a percent change of -0.85 and a net change of -1. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.85% or ₹1. The stock is currently trading at ₹117.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.83%
|3 Months
|7.78%
|6 Months
|71.5%
|YTD
|47.08%
|1 Year
|55.29%
The current data of Union Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹119. There has been a percent change of 0.63, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,902,794. The closing price for the stock was ₹118.55.
