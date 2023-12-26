Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Plunges Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 118.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.25 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank of India's stock opened at 119.7 and closed at 118.55 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 119.95, while the lowest was 116.9. The market capitalization of the company stands at 87,652.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 129.3, while the 52-week low is 60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,794 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price update :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹117.25, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹118.25

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 117.25, with a percent change of -0.85 and a net change of -1. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.85% or 1. The stock is currently trading at 117.25.

26 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.83%
3 Months7.78%
6 Months71.5%
YTD47.08%
1 Year55.29%
26 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹119, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹118.25

The current data of Union Bank of India stock shows that the price is 119. There has been a percent change of 0.63, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

26 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹118.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,902,794. The closing price for the stock was 118.55.

