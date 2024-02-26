Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stocks Slide Amid Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 147.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.8 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank of India's stock opened at 149.45 and closed at 147.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 149.45 and the low was 145.1. The market capitalization of the bank was 108,073.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 155.3 and the 52-week low was 60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 793,155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹145.8, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹147.25

The current data for Union Bank of India stock shows a price of 145.8 with a percent change of -0.98 and a net change of -1.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹147.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank Of India on the BSE, the volume was 793,155 shares with a closing price of 147.25.

