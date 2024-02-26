Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stocks Slide Amid Market Turbulence

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank of India's stock opened at ₹149.45 and closed at ₹147.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹149.45 and the low was ₹145.1. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹108,073.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹155.3 and the 52-week low was ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 793,155 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Union Bank of India stock shows a price of ₹145.8 with a percent change of -0.98 and a net change of -1.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank Of India on the BSE, the volume was 793,155 shares with a closing price of ₹147.25.
