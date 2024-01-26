Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India Stocks Plummet Amidst Economic Uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.75 %. The stock closed at 142.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.35 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Union Bank of India saw an open price of 143.35 and a close price of 142.85. The stock reached a high of 144.35 and a low of 139.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 104,033.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 140.15, while the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,439,125 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹140.35, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹142.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Union Bank of India is 140.35. There has been a percent change of -1.75, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.5, which means the stock price has decreased by 2.5.

26 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹142.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 15,439,125 shares. The closing price of the stock was 142.85.

