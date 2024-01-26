Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India Stocks Plummet Amidst Economic Uncertainty

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Union Bank of India saw an open price of ₹143.35 and a close price of ₹142.85. The stock reached a high of ₹144.35 and a low of ₹139.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹104,033.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹140.15, while the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,439,125 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹140.35. There has been a percent change of -1.75, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.5, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹2.5.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 15,439,125 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹142.85.
