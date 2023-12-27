Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stocks plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Union Bank of India was ₹119 and the close price was ₹118.25. The high for the day was ₹119 and the low was ₹116.75. The market cap of the bank is ₹86,873.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹129.3 and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 918,311 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Union Bank of India is currently at ₹117.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.89, resulting in a net change of -1.05.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 918,311. The closing price of the stock was ₹118.25.
