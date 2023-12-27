Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stocks plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2023, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 118.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.2 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Union Bank of India was 119 and the close price was 118.25. The high for the day was 119 and the low was 116.75. The market cap of the bank is 86,873.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 129.3 and the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 918,311 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹117.2, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹118.25

The stock price of Union Bank of India is currently at 117.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.89, resulting in a net change of -1.05.

27 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹118.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 918,311. The closing price of the stock was 118.25.

