Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Soaring on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 145.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.2 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.25%
3 Months24.7%
6 Months59.86%
YTD23.55%
1 Year120.12%
27 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹147.2, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹145.8

The current stock price of Union Bank Of India is 147.2, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹145.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,078,704 and the closing price was 145.8.

