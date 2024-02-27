Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Soaring on Positive Trading Day

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST
Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.25%
|3 Months
|24.7%
|6 Months
|59.86%
|YTD
|23.55%
|1 Year
|120.12%
27 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST
Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹147.2, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹145.8
The current stock price of Union Bank Of India is ₹147.2, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
27 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹145.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,078,704 and the closing price was ₹145.8.