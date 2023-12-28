Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Union Bank Of India saw an open price of ₹117.9 and a close price of ₹117.2. The stock reached a high of ₹120.1 and a low of ₹117.35. The market capitalization for Union Bank Of India is currently ₹88,208.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹129.3, while the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,618,768 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.