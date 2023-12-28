Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 117.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Union Bank Of India saw an open price of 117.9 and a close price of 117.2. The stock reached a high of 120.1 and a low of 117.35. The market capitalization for Union Bank Of India is currently 88,208.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 129.3, while the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,618,768 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹117.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank Of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,618,768. The closing price for the shares was 117.2.

