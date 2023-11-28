Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock surges as investors show confidence in the bank

On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at ₹107.45 and closed at ₹106.05. The stock had a high of ₹108.7 and a low of ₹106.5. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹79,276.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹116.1, while the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 614,451 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Union Bank Of India stock reached a low of ₹106.55 and a high of ₹107.65 on the current day.
The stock price of Union Bank of India is currently trading at ₹107.1 with a net change of 0.15, representing a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.56%
|3 Months
|17.53%
|6 Months
|52.79%
|YTD
|33.02%
|1 Year
|36.07%
The current stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹106.95. It has experienced a 0.85% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.9.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 614,451. The closing price for the stock was ₹106.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!