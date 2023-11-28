Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock surges as investors show confidence in the bank

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 106.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107.1 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India

On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at 107.45 and closed at 106.05. The stock had a high of 108.7 and a low of 106.5. The market capitalization of the bank is 79,276.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 116.1, while the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 614,451 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Union Bank Of India stock reached a low of 106.55 and a high of 107.65 on the current day.

28 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price update :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹107.1, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹106.95

The stock price of Union Bank of India is currently trading at 107.1 with a net change of 0.15, representing a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.56%
3 Months17.53%
6 Months52.79%
YTD33.02%
1 Year36.07%
28 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹106.95, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹106.05

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 106.95. It has experienced a 0.85% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.9.

28 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹106.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 614,451. The closing price for the stock was 106.05.

