Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at ₹119.85 and closed at ₹119. The stock had a high of ₹121.45 and a low of ₹117.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹87,429.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹129.3 and the 52-week low was ₹60.32. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 981,581 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.