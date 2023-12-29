Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 119 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.95 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at 119.85 and closed at 119. The stock had a high of 121.45 and a low of 117.05. The market capitalization of the bank is 87,429.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 129.3 and the 52-week low was 60.32. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 981,581 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹119 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India had a BSE volume of 981,581 shares. The closing price for the day was 119.

