Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -3.43 %. The stock closed at 145.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.75 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank of India's stock opened at 143 and closed at 145.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 143.65, and the low was 138.9. The market cap stands at 107443.0 cr, with a 52-week high of 155.3 and a 52-week low of 60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 1290243 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the BSE, the volume was 1,290,243 shares with a closing price of 145.75.

