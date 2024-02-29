Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank of India's stock opened at ₹143 and closed at ₹145.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹143.65, and the low was ₹138.9. The market cap stands at 107443.0 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹155.3 and a 52-week low of ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 1290243 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.