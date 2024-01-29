Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India Sees Positive Trading Day

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Union Bank of India saw an open price of ₹143.35 and a close price of ₹142.85. The stock reached a high of ₹144.35 and a low of ₹139.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹104,033.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹145.05, while the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,439,125 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹143.15, up 2% from yesterday's ₹140.35 The current data for Union Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹143.15 with a percent change of 2 and a net change of 2.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2% and has gained 2.8 points.

Union Bank Of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bank Of Baroda 234.3 7.15 3.15 240.0 146.5 121165.02 Punjab National Bank 108.77 4.16 3.98 107.84 44.41 119766.82 Union Bank Of India 142.95 2.6 1.85 145.05 60.32 97702.72 IDBI Bank 87.08 3.52 4.21 86.97 42.88 93631.92 Indian Overseas Bank 47.79 2.02 4.41 51.0 20.87 90334.63

Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 5.57% 3 Months 32.3% 6 Months 52.39% YTD 17.84% 1 Year 79.02%

Union Bank Of India share price NSE Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹142.85 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 15,439,125 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹142.85.