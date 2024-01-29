Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 2 %. The stock closed at 140.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.15 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Union Bank of India saw an open price of 143.35 and a close price of 142.85. The stock reached a high of 144.35 and a low of 139.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 104,033.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 145.05, while the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,439,125 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:36 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Union Bank Of India stock had a low price of 140.95 and a high price of 145.10 for the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹143.15, up 2% from yesterday's ₹140.35

The current data for Union Bank of India stock shows that the price is 143.15 with a percent change of 2 and a net change of 2.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2% and has gained 2.8 points.

29 Jan 2024, 10:37 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Baroda234.37.153.15240.0146.5121165.02
Punjab National Bank108.774.163.98107.8444.41119766.82
Union Bank Of India142.952.61.85145.0560.3297702.72
IDBI Bank87.083.524.2186.9742.8893631.92
Indian Overseas Bank47.792.024.4151.020.8790334.63
29 Jan 2024, 10:27 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price update :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹143.3, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹140.35

The current data of Union Bank of India stock shows that the price is 143.3, with a percent change of 2.1 and a net change of 2.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.1% and the net change in price is 2.95.

29 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Union Bank Of India stock reached a low of 140.95 and a high of 143.55 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹141.9, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹140.35

The current data for Union Bank Of India stock shows that the price is 141.9 with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.1% from its previous value and has gained 1.55 points. Overall, the stock price for Union Bank Of India has experienced a positive movement.

29 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.57%
3 Months32.3%
6 Months52.39%
YTD17.84%
1 Year79.02%
29 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price update :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹141.5, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹140.35

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 141.5, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 1.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.82% and has gained 1.15 points.

29 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price NSE Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹142.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 15,439,125 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 142.85.

