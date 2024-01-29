Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India Sees Positive Trading Day

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Union Bank of India saw an open price of ₹143.35 and a close price of ₹142.85. The stock reached a high of ₹144.35 and a low of ₹139.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹104,033.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹145.05, while the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,439,125 shares.
The Union Bank Of India stock had a low price of ₹140.95 and a high price of ₹145.10 for the current day.
The current data for Union Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹143.15 with a percent change of 2 and a net change of 2.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2% and has gained 2.8 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bank Of Baroda
|234.3
|7.15
|3.15
|240.0
|146.5
|121165.02
|Punjab National Bank
|108.77
|4.16
|3.98
|107.84
|44.41
|119766.82
|Union Bank Of India
|142.95
|2.6
|1.85
|145.05
|60.32
|97702.72
|IDBI Bank
|87.08
|3.52
|4.21
|86.97
|42.88
|93631.92
|Indian Overseas Bank
|47.79
|2.02
|4.41
|51.0
|20.87
|90334.63
The current data of Union Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹143.3, with a percent change of 2.1 and a net change of 2.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.1% and the net change in price is 2.95.
The Union Bank Of India stock reached a low of ₹140.95 and a high of ₹143.55 on the current day.
The current data for Union Bank Of India stock shows that the price is ₹141.9 with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.1% from its previous value and has gained 1.55 points. Overall, the stock price for Union Bank Of India has experienced a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.57%
|3 Months
|32.3%
|6 Months
|52.39%
|YTD
|17.84%
|1 Year
|79.02%
The current stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹141.5, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 1.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.82% and has gained 1.15 points.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 15,439,125 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹142.85.
