Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Soars in Stock Market Trading

On the last day, the Union Bank of India opened at ₹107.65 and closed at ₹106.95. The stock had a high of ₹109.9 and a low of ₹106.55. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹80,202.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹116.1 and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,895 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹111.15, which represents a 2.73% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹2.95.
The Union Bank Of India stock reached a low price of ₹109 and a high price of ₹111.35 on the current day.
The current data for Union Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹108.2, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 1.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.17% and by a net amount of 1.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.09%
|3 Months
|23.37%
|6 Months
|53.69%
|YTD
|34.58%
|1 Year
|36.19%
The current data of Union Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹108.2 with a 1.17 percent change. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.25 units.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,419,895. The closing price for the day was ₹106.95.
