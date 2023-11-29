Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Soars in Stock Market Trading

On the last day, the Union Bank of India opened at ₹107.65 and closed at ₹106.95. The stock had a high of ₹109.9 and a low of ₹106.55. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹80,202.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹116.1 and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,895 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.