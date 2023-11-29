Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Soars in Stock Market Trading

3 min read . 10:25 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 2.73 %. The stock closed at 108.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111.15 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the Union Bank of India opened at 107.65 and closed at 106.95. The stock had a high of 109.9 and a low of 106.55. The market capitalization of the bank is 80,202.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 116.1 and the 52-week low is 60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,895 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹111.15, up 2.73% from yesterday's ₹108.2

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 111.15, which represents a 2.73% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.95.

29 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Union Bank Of India stock reached a low price of 109 and a high price of 111.35 on the current day.

29 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.09%
3 Months23.37%
6 Months53.69%
YTD34.58%
1 Year36.19%
29 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹106.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,419,895. The closing price for the day was 106.95.

