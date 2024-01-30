Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India's stocks surge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 140.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.2 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The last day's trading data for Union Bank of India shows that the stock opened at 141.2 and closed at 140.35. The stock reached a high of 145.1 and a low of 140.95. The market capitalization of the company is 105,405.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 145.05 and the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,259,160 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Union Bank Of India stock had a low price of 140.3 and a high price of 142.1 on the current day.

30 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.56%
3 Months27.02%
6 Months59.66%
YTD19.31%
1 Year89.72%
30 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price NSE Live :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹142.2, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹140.35

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 142.2. It has seen a percent change of 1.32, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 09:23 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹142.2, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹140.35

The stock price of Union Bank of India is currently trading at 142.2, with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.32% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 1.85.

30 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹140.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,259,160. The closing price for the day was 140.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!