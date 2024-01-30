Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India's stocks surge in trading today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The last day's trading data for Union Bank of India shows that the stock opened at ₹141.2 and closed at ₹140.35. The stock reached a high of ₹145.1 and a low of ₹140.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹105,405.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹145.05 and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,259,160 shares.
The Union Bank Of India stock had a low price of ₹140.3 and a high price of ₹142.1 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.56%
|3 Months
|27.02%
|6 Months
|59.66%
|YTD
|19.31%
|1 Year
|89.72%
The current stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹142.2. It has seen a percent change of 1.32, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
The stock price of Union Bank of India is currently trading at ₹142.2, with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.32% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 1.85.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,259,160. The closing price for the day was ₹140.35.
