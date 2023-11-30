Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India Shares Plummet in Trading

On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at ₹109 and closed at ₹108.2. The stock had a high of ₹111.85 and a low of ₹109. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹81,685.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹116.1 and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 1,838,389 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Union Bank Of India stock had a low price of ₹108.4 and a high price of ₹110.3 for the current day.
The current stock price of Union Bank Of India is ₹109.15. It has seen a decrease of -0.95% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -1.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.73%
|3 Months
|23.41%
|6 Months
|55.13%
|YTD
|37.19%
|1 Year
|34.18%
The current stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹110.2 with a percent change of 1.85 and a net change of 2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.85% and the net change is positive at 2. However, without further information, it is difficult to provide a comprehensive summary of the stock's performance.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,838,389. The closing price of the stock was ₹108.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!