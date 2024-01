Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening, closing, high, and low prices of Union Bank of India were all ₹141.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹104,552.58 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹145.1 and ₹60.32 respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,652 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Union Bank Of India stock had a low price of ₹139.1 and a high price of ₹141.4 for the current day.

Union Bank Of India share price NSE Live :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹139.9, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹141.05 The current stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹139.9 with a percent change of -0.82. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.82%. The net change in the stock price is -1.15, suggesting a decline of ₹1.15.

Union Bank Of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indusind Bank 1547.1 29.7 1.96 1694.35 990.25 120038.75 Punjab National Bank 110.85 1.61 1.47 110.95 44.41 122057.11 Union Bank Of India 140.35 -0.7 -0.5 145.1 60.32 95925.68 Indian Overseas Bank 48.2 -0.07 -0.15 51.0 20.87 91109.63 IDBI Bank 84.25 0.72 0.86 87.99 42.88 90588.99

Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹140.8, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹141.05 The current stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹140.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -0.25. Click here for Union Bank Of India Profit Loss

Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Union Bank Of India stock had a low price of ₹140.1 and a high price of ₹141.4 on the current day.

Union Bank Of India Live Updates UNION BANK OF INDIA More Information

Union Bank Of India share price NSE Live :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹141, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹141.05 The current data of Union Bank Of India stock shows that the price is ₹141 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.56% 3 Months 24.61% 6 Months 57.1% YTD 18.39% 1 Year 87.87%

Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹141.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Union Bank of India was 1652 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹141.05.