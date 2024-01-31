Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening, closing, high, and low prices of Union Bank of India were all ₹141.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹104,552.58 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹145.1 and ₹60.32 respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,652 shares.
The Union Bank Of India stock had a low price of ₹139.1 and a high price of ₹141.4 for the current day.
The current stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹139.9 with a percent change of -0.82. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.82%. The net change in the stock price is -1.15, suggesting a decline of ₹1.15.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indusind Bank
|1547.1
|29.7
|1.96
|1694.35
|990.25
|120038.75
|Punjab National Bank
|110.85
|1.61
|1.47
|110.95
|44.41
|122057.11
|Union Bank Of India
|140.35
|-0.7
|-0.5
|145.1
|60.32
|95925.68
|Indian Overseas Bank
|48.2
|-0.07
|-0.15
|51.0
|20.87
|91109.63
|IDBI Bank
|84.25
|0.72
|0.86
|87.99
|42.88
|90588.99
The current stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹140.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -0.25.
The Union Bank Of India stock had a low price of ₹140.1 and a high price of ₹141.4 on the current day.
The current data of Union Bank Of India stock shows that the price is ₹141 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.56%
|3 Months
|24.61%
|6 Months
|57.1%
|YTD
|18.39%
|1 Year
|87.87%
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Union Bank of India was 1652 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹141.05.
