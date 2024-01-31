Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 141.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.9 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening, closing, high, and low prices of Union Bank of India were all 141.05. The market capitalization of the bank is 104,552.58 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 145.1 and 60.32 respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,652 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Union Bank Of India stock had a low price of 139.1 and a high price of 141.4 for the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price NSE Live :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹139.9, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹141.05

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 139.9 with a percent change of -0.82. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.82%. The net change in the stock price is -1.15, suggesting a decline of 1.15.

31 Jan 2024, 10:44 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indusind Bank1547.129.71.961694.35990.25120038.75
Punjab National Bank110.851.611.47110.9544.41122057.11
Union Bank Of India140.35-0.7-0.5145.160.3295925.68
Indian Overseas Bank48.2-0.07-0.1551.020.8791109.63
IDBI Bank84.250.720.8687.9942.8890588.99
31 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹140.8, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹141.05

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 140.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -0.25.

Click here for Union Bank Of India Profit Loss

31 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Union Bank Of India stock had a low price of 140.1 and a high price of 141.4 on the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price NSE Live :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹141, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹141.05

The current data of Union Bank Of India stock shows that the price is 141 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

31 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.56%
3 Months24.61%
6 Months57.1%
YTD18.39%
1 Year87.87%
31 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹141.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Union Bank of India was 1652 shares. The closing price for the stock was 141.05.

