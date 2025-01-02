Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 2.16 %. The stock closed at 120.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.95 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 119.05 and closed at 120.35, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 123.85 and matched its low of 119.05 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 93,939.15 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 172.45 and a low of 106.55, with a BSE volume of 257,927 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:19:40 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has decreased by 0.04%, currently trading at 123.10. Over the past year, the bank's shares have appreciated by 1.79%, reaching 123.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 9.20%, climbing to 23,742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.15%
3 Months8.39%
6 Months-9.63%
YTD2.23%
1 Year1.79%
02 Jan 2025, 08:46:37 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1124.02Support 1120.47
Resistance 2125.29Support 2118.19
Resistance 3127.57Support 3116.92
02 Jan 2025, 08:32:43 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 149.0, 21.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 125.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8885
    Buy0002
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
02 Jan 2025, 08:15:32 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11236 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 257 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:02:23 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹120.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 123.85 & 119.05 yesterday to end at 122.95. The stock price suggests a continuation of the ongoing bull run

