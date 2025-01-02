Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹119.05 and closed at ₹120.35, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹123.85 and matched its low of ₹119.05 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹93,939.15 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹106.55, with a BSE volume of 257,927 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has decreased by 0.04%, currently trading at ₹123.10. Over the past year, the bank's shares have appreciated by 1.79%, reaching ₹123.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 9.20%, climbing to 23,742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.15%
|3 Months
|8.39%
|6 Months
|-9.63%
|YTD
|2.23%
|1 Year
|1.79%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|124.02
|Support 1
|120.47
|Resistance 2
|125.29
|Support 2
|118.19
|Resistance 3
|127.57
|Support 3
|116.92
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹149.0, 21.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 257 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹123.85 & ₹119.05 yesterday to end at ₹122.95. The stock price suggests a continuation of the ongoing bull run