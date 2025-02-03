Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 03 Feb 2025, by -1.73 %. The stock closed at 112.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110.60 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 111.85 and closed at 112.55, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 111.85 and a low of 109.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of 88,160.51 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 172.45 and above its low of 100.75. The BSE volume recorded was 198,335 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Feb 2025, 11:47 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -63.28% lower than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Union Bank of India has decreased by 63.28% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 109.40, reflecting a decline of 2.80%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

03 Feb 2025, 11:35 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 111.03 and 109.03 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 109.03 and selling near hourly resistance 111.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1110.43Support 1109.43
Resistance 2111.07Support 2109.07
Resistance 3111.43Support 3108.43
03 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹112.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 111.85 & 109.20 yesterday to end at 110.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.