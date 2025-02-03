Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹111.85 and closed at ₹112.55, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹111.85 and a low of ₹109.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹88,160.51 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹172.45 and above its low of ₹100.75. The BSE volume recorded was 198,335 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Union Bank of India has decreased by 63.28% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹109.40, reflecting a decline of 2.80%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 111.03 and 109.03 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 109.03 and selling near hourly resistance 111.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|110.43
|Support 1
|109.43
|Resistance 2
|111.07
|Support 2
|109.07
|Resistance 3
|111.43
|Support 3
|108.43
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹111.85 & ₹109.20 yesterday to end at ₹110.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.