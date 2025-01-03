Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2025, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 123.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.35 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 123.9 and closed at 123.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 123.9 and a low of 118.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 92,679.61 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 646,894 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 172.45, while the low is 106.55.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10899 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 646 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹123.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 123.9 & 118.15 yesterday to end at 121.35. The stock price suggests a continuation of the ongoing bull run

