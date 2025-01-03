Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹123.9 and closed at ₹123.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹123.9 and a low of ₹118.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹92,679.61 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 646,894 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹172.45, while the low is ₹106.55.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 646 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹123.9 & ₹118.15 yesterday to end at ₹121.35. The stock price suggests a continuation of the ongoing bull run