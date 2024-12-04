Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 5.22 %. The stock closed at 119.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 120.55 and closed at 119.75, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 126.45 and a low of 120.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 91,397.16 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 1,461,995 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of 172.45 and a low of 106.55.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10938 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 171.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1461 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹119.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 126.45 & 120.55 yesterday to end at 126. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

