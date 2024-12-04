Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹120.55 and closed at ₹119.75, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹126.45 and a low of ₹120.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹91,397.16 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 1,461,995 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹106.55.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 171.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1461 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹126.45 & ₹120.55 yesterday to end at ₹126. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.