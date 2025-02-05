Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 4.40 %. The stock closed at 109.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.90 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 110.50 and closed at 109.10, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 114.20 and a low of 110.50 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 83,320.81 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 172.45 and a low of 100.75, with a BSE volume of 315,159 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13723 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 315 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹109.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 114.20 & 110.50 yesterday to end at 113.90. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.