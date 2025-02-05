Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹110.50 and closed at ₹109.10, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹114.20 and a low of ₹110.50 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹83,320.81 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹100.75, with a BSE volume of 315,159 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 315 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.20 & ₹110.50 yesterday to end at ₹113.90. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.