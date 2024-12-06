Explore
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 06 Dec 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 128.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.9 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 129.15 and closed lower at 128.3. The stock reached a high of 129.2 and a low of 126.05 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 97,962.06 crore, with a 52-week high of 172.45 and a low of 106.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,028,351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:15:12 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Union Bank of India has remained unchanged, currently trading at 127.90. Over the past year, the bank's shares have appreciated by 9.04%, reaching the same price of 127.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year period. Please note that my training data goes up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.02%
3 Months4.47%
6 Months-11.59%
YTD7.3%
1 Year9.04%
06 Dec 2024, 08:46:05 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1129.5Support 1126.24
Resistance 2131.01Support 2124.49
Resistance 3132.76Support 3122.98
06 Dec 2024, 08:34:20 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 149.0, 16.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 125.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8875
    Buy0003
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
06 Dec 2024, 08:20:13 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11711 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1028 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:05:52 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹128.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 129.2 & 126.05 yesterday to end at 127.9. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

