Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹129.15 and closed lower at ₹128.3. The stock reached a high of ₹129.2 and a low of ₹126.05 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹97,962.06 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹106.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,028,351 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Union Bank of India has remained unchanged, currently trading at ₹127.90. Over the past year, the bank's shares have appreciated by 9.04%, reaching the same price of ₹127.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year period. Please note that my training data goes up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.02%
|3 Months
|4.47%
|6 Months
|-11.59%
|YTD
|7.3%
|1 Year
|9.04%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|129.5
|Support 1
|126.24
|Resistance 2
|131.01
|Support 2
|124.49
|Resistance 3
|132.76
|Support 3
|122.98
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹149.0, 16.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11711 k
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1028 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹128.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹129.2 & ₹126.05 yesterday to end at ₹127.9. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.